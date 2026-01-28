Cleanaire NC joins lawsuit over cancer-causing sterilization chemicals

CHARLOTTE — Cleanaire NC is joining a lawsuit to protect communities against cancer-causing chemicals commonly used to sterilize medical equipment.

An executive order granted exemptions to dozens of facilities claiming they can delay meeting the most stringent air quality standards by two years.

Because the technology to reduce pollution is not commercially viable. This includes the Sterigenics facility in Charlotte.

The lawsuit argues that these companies can use alternative chemicals and choose not to put surrounding neighborhoods at risk.

VIDEO: Fort Mill Schools to discuss new sites and air quality concerns

Fort Mill Schools to discuss new sites and air quality concerns

©2026 Cox Media Group