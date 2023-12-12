Cleveland County man wanted for violent charges involving children, women

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Cleveland County continue the search for a man with more than a dozen charges against him, some of which are violent crimes against women and children.
On Tuesday, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office posted Zachery Lovelace’s mugshot and charges on social media, stating his last known address is in the Mooresboro area.
He’s accused of two counts of assault on a female and one count of assault on a child under 12.
They say he faces the following charges:
- Assault by Strangulation (2 counts)
- Assault Inflicting Serious Injury
- Assault on a Female (2 counts)
- Assault on a Child Under 12
- Communicating Threats (2 counts)
- Second Degree Trespass
- Breaking and Entering
- Larceny after Breaking and Entering
- Possession of Stolen Property
- Felony Conspiracy
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.
