CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Cleveland County continue the search for a man with more than a dozen charges against him, some of which are violent crimes against women and children.

On Tuesday, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office posted Zachery Lovelace’s mugshot and charges on social media, stating his last known address is in the Mooresboro area.

Cleveland County man wanted for violent charges involving children, women

He’s accused of two counts of assault on a female and one count of assault on a child under 12.

They say he faces the following charges:

Assault by Strangulation (2 counts)

Assault Inflicting Serious Injury

Assault on a Female (2 counts)

Assault on a Child Under 12

Communicating Threats (2 counts)

Second Degree Trespass

Breaking and Entering

Larceny after Breaking and Entering

Possession of Stolen Property

Felony Conspiracy

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

(WATCH: Fugitive accused of assault at Boone restaurant before driving away in Ferrari)

Fugitive accused of assault at Boone restaurant before driving away in Ferrari

©2023 Cox Media Group