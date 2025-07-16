Cleveland County sheriff shuts down ‘drug house’

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Cleveland County successfully conducted a drug seizure operation, removing significant quantities of illegal substances and firearms from a residence at 133 Gold Street, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

During the operation, law enforcement officials recovered 487 grams of marijuana, 102.58 grams of cocaine, and 3.93 grams of crack cocaine. Additionally, two handguns were seized from the premises, marking a substantial effort to curb drug activity in the area.

The sheriff said in the post that the “drug house” was shut down.

The operation on Gold Street highlights the ongoing efforts by Cleveland County authorities to combat drug-related crime.

The seizure of these substances and weapons serves as a reminder of the commitment to maintaining public safety, the sheriff said.

The exact timing of the operation were not disclosed.

