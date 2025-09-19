Clover School District set to establish new school boundaries

CLOVER, S.C. — The Clover School District is set to establish new school boundaries as construction on three new schools nears completion.

The district plans to zone homes on the east side for the new Lake Wylie High School, while homes on the west side will be zoned for Clover High School.

Additionally, the boundaries for middle and elementary schools will be adjusted to balance enrollment across the district.

The school board is expected to make its final decision on the new boundaries on Monday. The decision will impact families throughout the district as they prepare for the changes in school assignments.

