CLT Airport and Crosland Southeast in talks for prime development site

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Crosland Southeast are still negotiating a deal for the development of a prime site at CLT’s entrance.

The airport this week told the Charlotte Business Journal that a deal has not been finalized for the city-owned Destination District Central property.

CLT last year chose Crosland Southeast to develop the nearly 40-acre site at Wilkinson Boulevard and North Josh Birmingham Parkway.

The CLT team had initially hoped to present a deal for the project to Charlotte City Council for approval this past winter.

