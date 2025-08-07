Local

CLT Airport and Crosland Southeast in talks for prime development site

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Charlotte Business Journal
Crosland Southeast was chosen by the Charlotte Douglas International Airport team to develop a nearly 40-acre mixed-use project at CLT's front door. (Crosland Southeast)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Crosland Southeast are still negotiating a deal for the development of a prime site at CLT’s entrance.

Luxury apartments going up near airport

The airport this week told the Charlotte Business Journal that a deal has not been finalized for the city-owned Destination District Central property.

CLT last year chose Crosland Southeast to develop the nearly 40-acre site at Wilkinson Boulevard and North Josh Birmingham Parkway.

The CLT team had initially hoped to present a deal for the project to Charlotte City Council for approval this past winter.

Read more from the Charlotte Business Journal here.

VIDEO: Charlotte Douglas cracks down on people using airport as shelter

Charlotte Douglas cracks down on people using airport as shelter

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read