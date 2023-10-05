CLT sees thousands of travelers a day. Where are they going?

CHARLOTTE — The Sunshine State is the most popular destination for travelers catching a flight out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 of this year, there were 55,955 total flights between the Charlotte airport and its top 25 destinations, ranked by departing flight count.

Combined totals for four airports in Florida accounted for 17.5% of CLT’s top destinations for departing flights, according to data provided by CLT. Orlando topped the list with 3,660 flights in the first eight months of 2023.

Three New York City-area airports accounted for just over 15% of departing flights for the same period. Cities in the Carolinas also appear among the top destinations from CLT.

Click here for the full list.

