CMPD animal shelter raised $42k during Steps for Shelter Pets event

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control hosted its first-ever Steps for Shelter Pets event on Saturday and raised more than $42,000.

Supporters gathered at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Pearl Street Park to walk laps in support of the CMPD ACC.

Organizers said that their supporters were out to honor the 10,600 animals that had entered the shelter in 2024.

The event provided an opportunity to meet foster dogs, win raffle prizes and more.

Representatives with the shelter said the event served to raise both funds and awareness for the shelter. Walkers pitched in $5 a lap.

Melissa Knicely with the ACC said that the shelter’s costs exceed the budget the shelter is provided.

“Things like our pet enrichment, like providing kongs and nyla bones, and leashes and collars and all the things to do to support our pets we have in our care, those things come out of private donations and grant funding,” she said.

