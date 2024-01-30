CMPD arrests man tied to several thefts from cars in the area

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a man tied to several thefts from cars in the area.

CMPD said they had been looking for 24-year-old Kyahjay Kirkpatrick in connection with several larceny from auto cases.

Police said on Jan. 19, they found Kirkpatrick’s car on East Fourth Street in Uptown Charlotte. When they pulled the car over, they identified the driver as the man they were looking for and searched the car.

CMPD officers found a stolen firearm, 65 grams of marijuana and a bottle of codeine.

Investigators said Kirkpatrick was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and drug possession with intent to distribute.

Police said they were able to track Kirkpatrick down as part of an initiative they call Operation TRIO -- Targeted Response for Intervention & Outreach. It’s a “strategic initiative to increase officer visibility and decrease violent crime in Uptown,” the department said.

A passenger inside the car was also arrested after police discovered unserved warrants for assault on a female.

