CMPD asking for public’s help to finding missing southeast Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find a man last seen in east Charlotte on December 20.

CMPD says they are looking for Cedric Watts, 36, who was last seen at his family’s home on Villa Court, just off North Wendover Road.

Watts’ family says he was last seen leaving the Villa Cout area in a Lyft rideshare and that they are concerned for his well-being.

Police say Watts was last seen wearing a black and blue hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Watts is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Missing man found dead in car inside river, deputies say)

Missing man found dead in car inside river, deputies say

















©2023 Cox Media Group