CMPD asks for help finding missing Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mecklenburg police made a public plea for help to find a man reported missing since Nov. 25.

Djakaridia “Isaac” Traore, age 55, was last seen leaving his supportive housing unit on the 500 block of Clanton Road around 5:40 p.m. that day.

Traore was last seen wearing jeans, a white hoodie with “Aero NYC 1987″ on the front, and a blue stripped shirt underneath.

He walks with a slight shuffle, CMPD says, and he suffers from several medical conditions.

CMPD asks anyone with information on his location to call 9-1-1 immediately.

