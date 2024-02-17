CMPD asks public to help find missing 68-year-old man with dementia

A missing 68-year-old Charlotte man with dementia could be driving his family’s 2012 Toyota Camry and police are asking for your help to find him.

A license plate reader pinged the car in the South Boulevard and Old Pineville Road area, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Friday night.

The Camry is dark green, but police said it looks black. Its North Carolina tag is EKK-3129.

John Henegan was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan pants.

CMPD has requested a Silver Alert.

Call 911 if you have information.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

