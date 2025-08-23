CMPD, Charlotte Fire face off in baseball scrimmage

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Charlotte firefighters faced off in a baseball scrimmage Friday night as part of National Night Out.

The event had been postponed earlier this month due to the weather.

Friday night’s scrimmage wasn’t the only attraction at the event. The two departments also hosted a baseball clinic and had a bounce house for kids.

