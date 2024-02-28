CMPD chief talks about crime reduction alongside President Biden

WASHINGTON — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday to talk about reducing crime.

Jennings was part of a discussion at the White House alongside President Joe Biden and other police chiefs.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings is at the White House today to participate in a roundtable with President Joe Biden. The focus of the roundtable is community-based approaches to combating violent crime. @wsoctv — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) February 28, 2024

“Since day one, my administration has been working with law enforcement and community leaders to do what we know works. To keep people safe,” Biden said.

According to data from CMPD, the number of homicides in Charlotte fell by 11% last year. Violent crime stayed flat.

Community Crisis: Kids & Crime

There were a few increases, though. Property crimes rose 17% and shootings involving juvenile suspects increased by 33%.

In an op-ed published in the Charlotte Observer last week, Jennings spoke about his concerns over juvenile crime and also called for more resources.

Jennings specifically mentioned local youth outreach programs, citing their success with curbing re-offenders. He also mentioned Mecklenburg County’s now-closed juvenile jail, saying it should reopen to help with overcrowding.

The chief added there is no single solution to the spike in youth crime.

“We must address these issues holistically. We will not be able to arrest our way out of them,” Jennings wrote.

“While the juvenile justice system faces challenges, we must work with our partners to invest in solutions that create positive changes and brighter futures for our young people,” he concluded.

