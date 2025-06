CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council authorized CMPD to donate three police vehicles to Johnson C. Smith University’s police department.

The city says the vehicles are at the end of their useable life for CMPD and are scheduled to be decommissioned.

The three vehicles have a value of $10,750.

