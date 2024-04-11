CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation want more women in law enforcement.

The agencies are hosting their second annual women in law enforcement recruiting event, this Saturday. The event’s goal is to highlight the need for more women within both agencies.

Officials with the FBI gathered statistics in 2023 and learned that only 13% of full-time law enforcement members are female.

CMPD, FBI want more women to join the ranks Christine Helms, CMPD Recruiting Officer

Christine Helms, a recruiting officer with CMPD, gave reasoning as to why some women are hesitant to join.

“It’s hard for women to think well, can I have kids? Because you have to work all these different shifts.” Helms said, “We make it work. If it’s in your heart to do it and to serve, then you’ll do it.”

The recruitment event will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Fire Training Academy off Shopton Road.

For more information, click here.

