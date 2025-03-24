CMPD identifies man struck, killed by Amtrak train

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Monday identified a 62-year-old man who was struck and killed by a train Friday in northeast Charlotte.

David Biggerstaff was walking down the middle of the tracks near the 9600 block of Old Concord Road when an Amtrak train hit him.

The Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC responded, and they pronounced him deceased.

The train operator was not impaired, according to the preliminary investigation.

