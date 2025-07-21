CMPD identifies officer injured in Uptown shooting

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released the name of the officer who was shot in the leg earlier this month.

Officials announced on Monday that Officer Daryl Napper was the person who was shot in the leg near North Church Street on July 6.

Police say Napper began working for CMPD in October 2022 and is assigned to the Freedom Division.

Channel 9 first reported on this incident on July 6. Napper was off-duty when he responded to a domestic dispute at North Church and 10th streets around 6 a.m.

Demetrius Bristow was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. On July 8, he was denied bond.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

No additional details have been made available.

