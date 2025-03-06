CMPD identifies victim of west Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE — The victim of a homicide in west Charlotte has been identified by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened early Sunday morning on the 4800 block of Wilkinson Boulevard.

According to police, 31-year-old Todd Jackson was shot while getting into an altercation with an armed security guard.

Jackson was eventually discovered by officers and taken to an area hospital.

He died at that hospital, according to police.

CMPD said the investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 704-432-8477 and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

