CMPD investigating deadly shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte early Tuesday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Police said they were investigating a homicide in the 900 block of West Sugar Creek Rd. Channel 9 saw police and crime scene investigators at the Evoke Living at Sugar Creek Apartments around 3 a.m.

MEDIC said it did not take anyone to the hospital.

CMPD did not immediately provide any details on a suspect or a motive for the killing.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

