CMPD investigating deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in northeast Charlotte Monday night.

The incident occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Highlander Court near Gibson Road.

At the scene, police found a person with a gunshot wound. That person was pronounced deceased by MEDIC.

CMPD said the investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

