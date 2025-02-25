CMPD: Investigation impacting traffic near busy Uptown intersection

CHARLOTTE — A police investigation is underway in Uptown Charlotte early Tuesday morning.

Our Channel 9 photographer was at the scene on East Third Street and John Belk Freeway at I-277 around 6:30 a.m.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the area would be temporarily closed while officers were “investigating and incident.”

One person was transported to Novant Presbyterian with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

Channel 9 spotted multiple CMPD patrol cars at the scene.

We’re working to learn more details and we’ll bring you updates as soon as we have them.

