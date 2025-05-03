Local

CMPD launches homicide investigation after shooting in North Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a call about a gunshot wound in North Charlotte on Saturday morning.

One patient was found with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Drury Drive and Frew Road around 11:30 a.m., officials said.

The patient was transported to Novant Presbyterian with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police then launched a homicide investigation in the area around 12:50 p.m.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

