CMPD: Man using wheelchair dies after being hit by car in parking lot

CHARLOTTE — A man using a motorized wheelchair died nearly two weeks after he was hit by a car in an apartment complex parking lot, police said.

The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 5 in southwest Charlotte. Officers found 37-year-old Rontrey Digsby in the parking lot of The Addison at South Tryon apartments.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Digsby was heading through the parking lot when he was hit by a Toyota Camry.

Digsby was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

But detectives said on Dec. 18, Digsby called for MEDIC because of complications from his injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, CMPD said.

Police were notified of his death on Dec. 19.

Investigators don’t think speed or impairment are factors in the collision. Toxicology reports are pending.

Police asked any witnesses to call Det. Leung at 704-432-2169, extension 6. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

