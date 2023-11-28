CMPD meets with community to improve public relations

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police met with the community to improve relations with the public.

The Urban League of Central Carolinas Young Professionals organized Monday night’s discussion.

The group said the goals of the community conversation included creating a safer community and having an open discussion about how police respond to people who have mental health challenges.

Police talked about how national issues sometimes show up in Charlotte, which led them to talk with businesses and local groups.

“We constantly have a lot of interactions and engagements with festivals and night clubs and events,” Capt. Bret Balamucki said.

“We wanted to have this open dialogue within the community and with the community, but also the folks who are actually involved in it,” said Khrystin Bryant, president of Urban League of Central Carolinas Young Professionals.

Discussions on officer training and de-escalation tactics were also on Monday’s agenda.













