CHARLOTTE — A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night in south Charlotte, paramedics said.

The crash unit with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the 6200 block of Old Pineville Road at about 8:30 p.m.

CMPD asked motorists to avoid the area.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

