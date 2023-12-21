CMPD, Salvation Army bring toys to kids in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of bikes, stuffed animals, and toys are going to kids in need across the Charlotte community thanks to the efforts of several local agencies.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department partnered with the Salvation Army on Thursday for its 49th Annual Explorers Christmas Project Toy Drive.

Channel 9 was there Thursday morning for the department’s dedication ceremony, and then officers went out to deliver those toys.

“For 49 years, hundreds of families every single year [are] being served that just need a little hand up, just need a little lift so they can bring the joy of Christmas to their kids,” said CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings.

CMPD spent weeks collecting donations from the community for this drive. They get family referrals from officers and firefighters who respond to emergencies during the holidays.

You can get involved with the CMPD Explorers Christmas Project by volunteering, sponsoring a child, or even setting up your own toy drive. Find more information by clicking this link, then scrolling to the bottom of the page.

