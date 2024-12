CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate 28-year-old Judith Westby.

She was last seen at about 1 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Tyvola Road and South Tryon Street.

Westby was wearing a T-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

