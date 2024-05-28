CMPD searches for missing 90-year-old man last seen in SC

CHARLOTTE — A 90-year-old man with cognitive issues has been reported missing and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding him.

CMPD said Gorden Bryant Lewis was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday in Charleston County, South Carolina.

Lewis has a cognitive impairment and his family is worried about his safety, police said.

Lewis was last seen driving a silver 2010 Chevrolet Silverado with North Carolina license plate HHB-7398. Police are searching for him in the area of Margaret Wallace Road in Matthews.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call 911.









