CMPD searches for suspect who shot someone 9 times after drug deal

CHARLOTTE — Police are looking for a suspect who shot someone nine times in northeast Charlotte on Monday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police made the announcement Tuesday. They said Monday before 8:30 p.m., officers were out on Atkins Ridge Drive because someone reported multiple shots being fired in the area.

When they arrived, police found someone lying in the road who had been shot multiple times.

Investigators believe the victim was at a house in the area to by marijuana. When he tried to leave, police said a male came up to his vehicle and fired several rounds.

The victim got out of his car and ran across the street to nearby homes in order to get help.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, police found a “substantial” amount of marijuana, along with shell casings and a live round.

CMPD didn’t have a description of the suspect, but they did share a photo of the victim’s car after the shooting.

Police asked anyone with information to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

