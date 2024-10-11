CMPD searching for missing 15-year-old girl who was possibly hurt at food hall

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

E’shaunia Thompson was last seen on Wednesday at The Dumpling Lady in Optimist Hall on North Brevard Street.

She was wearing a black shirt, checkered flannel pajama pants, crocs, and carrying a black bag.

Police said Thompson allegedly injured her at the food hall, and it is unknown if she received medical treatment.

Her family has expressed concerns about her wellbeing.

Police said Thompson is known to travel around the city on the LYNX and CATS transit systems.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

