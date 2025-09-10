CMPD searching for missing 59-year-old man with cognitive impairment

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a 59-year-old who has been reported missing.

Derrick Jay Proctor was last seen at his home on the 10100 block of Shaffer Valley Way on Monday around 8 p.m.

Police said he left in a black 2015 Honda Civic with a North Carolina license plate that reads EMC-5525.

That vehicle was last seen traveling south on Bradford Drive in Charlotte around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, Proctor has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and may become lost or confused. He also has difficulty walking and uses a cane.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

