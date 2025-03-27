CMPD searching for South End bank robbery suspect

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a robber who targeted a bank in South End.

Police said the robber flashed a gun inside the Fifth Third Bank on South Boulevard near New Bern Street on Wednesday.

They said the suspect got away with cash, but it’s unclear how much.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

