CMPD SWAT helps arrest kidnapping suspect in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says its SWAT Unit helped officers arrest a kidnapping suspect after a standoff Thursday morning in northwest Charlotte.

CMPD put out an alert around 11:45 a.m. about a situation on Crawford Drive, which is west of Beatties Ford Drive and north of Interstate 85.

Just before 2 p.m., CMPD said the situation had been resolved and that a “wanted subject is in custody on outstanding warrants.”

Thursday afternoon, CMPD issued a news release saying that officers had been called to Crawford Drive around 7:30 a.m. because of a “wanted individual inside the home.” Police believed he was armed, and he refused to come out of the house.

CMPD said officers found King in the attic of a home after the SWAT Unit got into the house.

The suspect was later identified as Rico King, 43. King is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD for more information.

No one was reported to be hurt during the incident.

