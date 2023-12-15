CMPD tree lighting honors victims of homicides, fatal wrecks

CHARLOTTE — Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department came together Thursday night for a tree lighting to honor those who have been victims of homicides and deadly traffic crashes.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts heard stories from victim’s loved ones who are trying to move forward.

Dianne Davis was the life of the party. The 64-year-old grandmother loved church and loved her family.

“Everybody loved her,” said Pecola Knight, the victim’s sister. “Dianne didn’t have an enemy in this world.”

Knight hung an ornament on CMPD’s tree.

“I miss her so much,” Knight said. “I miss my sister so much.”

Davis was killed in September. Her car was stolen and used in a couple of robberies in Gastonia.

Felicia Anderson’s nephew, Jkarri Anderson, was shot and killed in October while working at the Wendy’s off W.T. Harris Boulevard.

“It’s a one-day-at-a-time-type thing,” said Anderson. “Some days I wake up it’s a good day. Most days I wake up, it’s anger, hurt, pain.”

She too hung an ornament.

“It felt pretty good,” Anderson said. “His favorite color is blue.”

The police, the district attorney’s office, the homicide support group, and other community organizations sponsor the annual event as a way to help the families get through the holidays.

“I think it’s important for them to know they’re not alone,” CMPD Dep. Chief Tonya Arrington said. “There is a community to support them.”

VIDEO: CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte

