CMPD warns of gas leak in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A large gas leak in west Charlotte is causing traffic delays, police said Tuesday afternoon.

The gas leak was reported just after 1 p.m. near Queen City Drive and Mulberry Church Road.

Channel 9 went to the scene and our photojournalist spotted a pipe sticking out of the ground with gas flowing out of it. There was also a strong smell of gas in the area.

The intersection and nearby road were shut down. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said to avoid the area if possible, and use alternate routes nearby.

We’re working on getting more information on the leak. Check back for updates.

