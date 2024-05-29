CMS Board makes policy changes, creates advisory council

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education made some key policy changes during its meeting Tuesday night.

It is now required for all employees and applicants to inform human resources of any criminal charges, convictions, guilty pleas, pleas of no contest or deferred prosecutions that happen after someone has submitted an application with CMS.

The school board also voted to create a Career and Technical Education Advisory Council. The group will identify economic and workforce trends and advocate for those type of programs in schools.

