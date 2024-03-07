CMS elementary school cancels classes due to power surge, smoke

CHARLOTTE — School was canceled Thursday for students at Mallard Creek Elementary School because of an electrical surge, the district confirmed to Channel 9.

Officials said it happened as students were arriving Thursday morning. The surge was in the school’s media center and caused smoke.

Classes were canceled Thursday out of an abundance of caution, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said.

No students or staff were hurt in the incident.

Parents were asked to pick up their kids as soon as possible. Students riding the bus were told they could stay at school and be picked up at the end of the day.

The principal said information about when students could return to school would be forthcoming.

(WATCH BELOW: SC school districts join class action lawsuit against different social media companies)

SC school districts join class action lawsuit against different social media companies





©2024 Cox Media Group