CMS to get update Tuesday on Narcan being placed in schools

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg School leaders will get an update on a proposal to put Narcan in all schools.

The idea was proposed back in November. Mecklenburg County’s health director said there hasn’t been any opioid overdoes in school, but it’s more of a proactive measure.

Narcan, which is used to reverse overdoses, is carried by almost all resource officers, according to CMS leaders.

If the board approves the measure, school nurses could start getting does within ten days.

