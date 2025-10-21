CMS to host first safety summit for parents and community

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will host its first ever safety summit for parents and students Tuesday evening.

It’s happening at E.E. Waddell High School from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The two-hour event aims to bring families and community members together to discuss safety and wellbeing in schools.

There will be a panel discussion and community resources, including gun locks and details on the district’s “Stronger Together Campaign.”

