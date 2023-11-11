CMS hosts annual athletic summit at Carowinds Park

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Student-Athlete Advisory Council (CMS SAAC) hosted its third annual Student Athletes United Summit on Saturday at Carowinds.

The event, led and driven by students, began at 8:30 a.m. and allowed people to attend personal development workshops prior to hopping on rides.

Every year, athletic teams from CMS win the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) state championships, and multiple high schools in the district are seen as ejection-free schools by the NCHSAA.

CMS athletic rosters consist of more than 10,000 high school participants and 6,400 middle school participants. The district says athletic programs assist in the academic mission and growth of students across the district.

(WATCH BELOW: Special Olympics makes a difference for athletes, organizers)

Special Olympics makes a difference for athletes, organizers

©2023 Cox Media Group