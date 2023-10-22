CMS students receive free winter coats

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of Charlotte Mecklenburg Elementary School students are now ready for the cold weather.

Three hundred students at Marie G. Davis IB World School got new winter coats.

The non-profit organization Operation Warm worked with FedEx to provide the coats.

The students were happy to show off their new coats. The school’s principal said events like this show students how much others care.

