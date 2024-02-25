CMS superintendent addresses mental health, school safety at ‘State of our Schools’

CHARLOTTE — Leaders in the Northwest Charlotte Community joined Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill as she addressed chief issues in the school system.

Dr. Hill shared the “State of our School” with the Northwest Corridor Council of Elders during a breakfast meeting at West Charlotte High School on Saturday.

A leader in the organization shared why the Northwest Corridor of Charlotte needed to have that meeting with Dr. Hill.

“We want to see how our Title 1 schools can be lifted, so we’re no longer in that Title 1 status, so that we can see our children in the northwest corridor have the opportunity for a great education,” said Pastor Cornelius Atkinson, President of the Northwest Corridor Council of Elders.

Dr. Hill addressed issues like school safety, mental health, and how students can achieve the best academic outcomes.

