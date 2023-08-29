CMS teacher puts active-survivor training to use

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools held active-survivor training last week and a teacher put that to use Monday while texting her daughter who was at UNC Chapel Hill during a lockdown after a fatal shooting.

Suzanne Hepworth moved her daughter, Leigh, into Chapel Hill two weeks ago.

“It was her dream school,” Hepworth said. “It’s where she wanted to go.”

Unfortunately, it is also where the latest campus shooting in the U.S. unfolded.

Hepworth said she got the alert at the same time her daughter texted her.

“She wrote, ‘I’m with my friend in the dining hall. They told us to go away from the windows,’” Hepworth said.

Hepworth said she initially thought the worst.

“I felt like my heart was in my throat,” she told Channel 9. “I wanted to cry first of all because I literally couldn’t help.”

The training she learned through CMS kicked in.

CMS police Det. Wes Eubank taught hundreds of teachers and staff how to survive an active shooting.

Hepworth was empowered with the tools to help her daughter get through the ordeal.

“I didn’t want her to be in a corner because I didn’t want her to feel trapped,” Hepworth said. “I was just trying to tell her the No. 1 thing is to get out of there if you can.”

Her daughter was shaken but is safe.

Hepworth credits Eubank’s training and says every parent and student should learn it.

“If you’re at least prepared to know how to avoid it, I think it can definitely save lives or other people,” Hepworth said.

