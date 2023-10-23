Coast Guard searching for overdue fishing boat crewed by 3 people

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The United States Coast Guard is searching for an overdue fishing boat crewed by three people, according to reports from WCIV.

The crew, Dalton Conway, Caleb Wilkinson, and Tyler Barlow, went missing off the shore of Brunswick, Georgia.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Charleston told WCIV that they received a report on Friday from the owner of the boat, Carol Ann.

That report said the boat failed to return as scheduled last Wednesday.

The owner said it’s not uncommon for crews to extend their fishing trips, but he started getting concerned since the last communication with the crew was six days prior.

Sector Charleston told WCIV that it has been attempting to contact the crew by VHF-FM marine radio but has been unsuccessful.

A good Samaritan told watchstanders he may have seen the missing vessel on Wednesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast, U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah, U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, Coast Guard Station Brunswick, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are all involved in the search, according to WCIV.

