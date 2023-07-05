Coca-Cola Consolidated to invest $15M in Monroe expansion

MONROE, N.C. — One of the largest public companies in the Charlotte area is expanding in the eastern portion of the region.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. is investing up to $15 million to expand its regional remanufacturing facility in Monroe. The company, which is the nation’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottler, is adding 42,000 square feet of manufacturing space to its operations at Monroe Corporate Center. The investment is expected to be completed in fall 2024.

Five new positions are expected to be added with the expansion.

