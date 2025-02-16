Coffee shop, fitness boutique open in Highland Creek area

CHARLOTTE — Cascadia at Highland Creek has added coffee and yoga to its offerings.

Summit Coffee and YogaSix, or Y6, recently opened there. Each occupies 2,000 square feet — for 100% occupancy of the development’s retail space.

“They help complete our vision for a modern urban village, with specialty retail just a few steps away, and suit our residents’ desire to patronize locally owned companies,” says Andy Lucas, principal at Beauxwright, one of the developers.

The property is at Old Ridge and Prosperity Church roads in north Charlotte.

Read more here.

WATCH: Uptown Farmers Market reopens for fourth season

Uptown Farmers Market reopens for fourth season

©2025 Cox Media Group