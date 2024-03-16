Coke 600 on track for sellout

CONCORD, N.C. — Ticket sales for the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway are 15% ahead of this time last year — and signal an anticipated third consecutive sellout, the track’s top executive told CBJ this week.

Greg Walter, the speedway’s general manager, said sales are pacing ahead of 2023, when the Coke 600 sold out grandstand and camping areas 10 days before the race. He did not disclose specific sales figures.

The Coca-Cola 600 will be run on May 26 in its traditional Memorial Day weekend slot.

“This is an exciting time in our sport,” Walter said, pointing to a photo finish to cap the Cup Series race last month at sister track Atlanta Motor Speedway and a rebound in TV viewership.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH: ‘Bottoms up’: Charlotte beer is first in the Carolinas to use recycled wastewater)

'Bottoms up': Charlotte beer is first in the Carolinas to use recycled wastewater

©2024 Cox Media Group