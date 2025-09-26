Cold case suspect arrested in Shelby, confesses to crime

SHELBY, N.C. — A South Carolina man has been charged with murder after confessing to the killing of Kevin Scott Brookshire, whose remains were discovered in Gaffney, South Carolina, our partners at The Shelby Star reported.

John Lucas Rice, 21, of Spartanburg, was arrested in Shelby and charged with murder on Sept. 19. The arrest follows the discovery of human remains in a Gaffney yard, which were identified as Brookshire’s on Sept. 15.

Rice confessed to the killing during an interview with investigators, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller.

The investigation began when Spartanburg County Sheriff’s cold case unit received a tip about Brookshire, who had been missing for nearly three years.

This led Cherokee County deputies to search a house in Gaffney on Aug. 22, where K-9s found the remains.

Rice was considered a person of interest and was located in Shelby.

After his confession, he was extradited to Cherokee County.

On Sept. 20, a Cherokee County magistrate judge denied Rice bond, and he is currently held in the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Sheriff Mueller stated that the investigation into the case is ongoing.

