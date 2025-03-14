Collaborative effort leads to arrest of Charlotte murder suspect

CHARLOTTE — Shamario Bethea, 42, wanted for murder, was apprehended by a Violent Criminal Apprehension Team detective.

He was taken into custody on October 9, 2024.

Shamario Bethea

Bethea had fled Charlotte and was initially located in Laurinburg, NC, before being tracked down in Hickory with the assistance of the FBI, Secret Service, SBI, and local law enforcement.

The arrest was made without further incident, showcasing the effective collaboration between multiple law enforcement agencies.

