College president eyes campus expansion

CHARLOTTE — The president of Johnson C. Smith University outlined ambitious plans this week to expand the campus while generating new revenue and building stronger connections with the rest of the city.

Among the possibilities: Replacing 65-year-old Brayboy Gymnasium, the 1,360-capacity home of Golden Bulls basketball.

Valerie Kinloch, who became JCSU president in August 2023, shared her vision during an interview with CBJ at her office in Biddle Hall. That vision includes building a new home for the school’s basketball and volleyball teams and finding more ways to incorporate current and future classrooms and other facilities for community use during off-peak campus hours.

She said planning is in the early stages and did not disclose a timetable or possible costs for campus expansion projects.

JCSU, founded in 1867, is a private, historically Black college. Last fall, enrollment increased by 19% year over year to 1,300 students.

